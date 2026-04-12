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34-year-old woman killed by South Los Angeles hit-and-run driver while crossing street, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the South Los Angeles area late Saturday night and police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspect. 

It happened at around 10:50 p.m. near Manchester Avenue and Budlong Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police say that a 34-year-old woman was walking northbound across Manchester in a marked crosswalk when a black sedan struck her. Instead of stopping to help, the suspect fled from the area. 

The woman has not yet been publicly identified. 

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver through the Los Angeles Adminstrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's South Traffic Division detectives at (323) 421-2577.

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