88-year-old man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seeking help from the public in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an 88-year-old man who was crossing the street in South Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The crash happened a little after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and E. 49th Street, according to a news release from LAPD's Central Traffic Division.

Officers said that a black sedan was driving north on Avalon Boulevard when it struck the victim as he crossed the north side of E. 49th Street in a marked crosswalk.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Onesimo Maldonado Flores.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered for anyone who has information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver as part of the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD Investigator D. Chung at (213) 486-0760.