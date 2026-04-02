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88-year-old man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles Police Department officers are seeking help from the public in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an 88-year-old man who was crossing the street in South Los Angeles on Wednesday night. 

The crash happened a little after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and E. 49th Street, according to a news release from LAPD's Central Traffic Division. 

Officers said that a black sedan was driving north on Avalon Boulevard when it struck the victim as he crossed the north side of E. 49th Street in a marked crosswalk. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Onesimo Maldonado Flores.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered for anyone who has information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver as part of the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD Investigator D. Chung at (213) 486-0760.

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