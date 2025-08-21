Nearly 70 people arrested, 25 cars towed at South Los Angeles street takeover, authorities say

Nearly six dozen people were arrested at a street takeover in South Los Angeles over the weekend, according to authorities.

It happened at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and Gardena Boulevard, sometime Sunday night, though deputies did not provide exact details on the time the arrests were made.

In all, deputies reported that 64 spectators of the sideshow were arrested and 25 cars were towed.

One person was also arrested on suspicion of DUI, another on reckless driving and a third for possession of nitrous oxide. Deputies also said that a felony arrest warrant was served for suspicion of narcotics sales at the location of the street takeover.

On top of the arrests, deputies issued eight traffic citations and impounded two vehicles for 30 days.

"Street takeovers are not entertainment; they are dangerous, criminal behavior," said Carson Sheriff's Station Captain Alise Norman in a statement. "Our roads belong to the community, and we will hold individuals accountable for their actions."

She noted that Sunday's operation was just the latest in a series of steps taken by local law enforcement agencies to target takeovers and street racing. She said that spectators are also being targeted by deputies during operations as they "encourage these illegal activities that threaten the safety of our residents."

Residents were urged to report street racing or takeovers by calling 911 or contacting their local sheriff's station.