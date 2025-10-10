Video shows CHP officers pulling unresponsive driver from burning car in South Los Angeles
Wild bodycam video footage shows the moments that California Highway Patrol officers rushed to save an unresponsive driver from a burning vehicle in South Los Angeles in July.
In the video, which was shared on CHP social media channels and shows an incident from July 3, 2025, at around 10:40 p.m., an officer can be seen arriving at the scene where a car is already engulfed in flames. He rushes towards the car, where flames are shooting dozens of feet into the sky, before using a baton to shatter the driver's side window.
A second officer then arrives, helping to pull the man from the car and away from the inferno. Moments after they bring the man to safety, a small explosion can be seen from the dashcam of one of the CHP patrol cars.
"In the face of danger, CHP - South Los Angeles officers acted without hesitation, breaking the windows of a burning vehicle using their rapid containment batons to rescue an unresponsive driver trapped inside," the social media post said. "Their swift and courageous actions saved a life and prevented what could have been a tragedy."
They didn't say exactly where the rescue took place. It's unclear how the car caught fire.