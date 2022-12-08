South LA recycling plant gives away Christmas trees

A recycling facility in South Los Angeles is giving away one thousand Christmas trees in exchange for trash or recyclables.

The event is hosted by Active Recycling Company and they are giving away free trees to anyone who brings in up to 500 pounds of trash or any recyclable.

The owner, Errol Segal, says he started the tradition seven years ago, when he met a customer going through tough times.

"She was doing some recycling and I asked her, are you going to buy a Christmas tree with that money? She said, 'Mr. Segal. I can't even afford Christmas presents," said Segal.

Rashawn Williams drove nearly 70 miles from Palmdale to get a Christmas tree for her family. After losing her job a week ago, the thought of not having a street this season left her in tears.

"Me and my kids have been through a lot," she said. "So, this means everything to me and my kids."

Williams traded in a little bit of scrap metal. In return, she got her family a $200 tree, putting her back in the holiday mood.

"Hopefully it will mean something to someone else that's going through tough times, who can't provide for their kids this year," she said. "A Christmas tree is a good start right now. It'll help you get your spirits back, your Christmas spirit, all over again."

The trees are fresh from Oregon and the giveaway will continue as long as supplies last.