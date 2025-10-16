South LA middle school locked down after reported shooting

Anxious parents reunited with their children after a shooting scare forced a South Los Angeles middle school to lock down its campus on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department and school officers swarmed the campus around noon after receiving a call about a possible gun threat at LA Academy Middle School. Melissa Sandoval, whose brother goes to the school, learned about the situation through the Citizen App.

"When I called the school, the school told me there was a big fight," she said. "But, no weapon was involved. That's the reason why the school never contacted us."

Around 2 p.m., parents received a voicemail about the lockdown, telling them that there were no reported injuries. Students and staff remained safe while police investigated the incident.

A number of families were upset because they did not get any updates for hours.

"I felt nothing but anxiety throughout my whole body," mother Marilyn Garcia said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said staff followed protocols. However, parents were frustrated that their children's phones were locked up during the ordeal. Many were not able to connect with their kids all day.

"I'm not sending her back to school tomorrow until the principal can tell me it's safe," parent Luz Alcocer said.