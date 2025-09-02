South LA man faces federal charges for towing government vehicle during immigration enforcement operation

A South Los Angeles tow truck driver charged with stealing federal government property is to make his first appearance in LA federal court on Tuesday. Bobby Nunez, 33, is charged with illegally towing a vehicle being used by federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation last month, according to federal prosecutors.

Nunez allegedly "interfered" with federal officers in downtown Los Angeles on August 15, as they were arresting a Colombian woman, alleged to be in the country illegally.

According to the indictment, he used his own Dodge tow truck to tow a government vehicle that had been placed to block the woman's car to prevent her from escaping.

Prosecutors stated that both government vehicles had their emergency lights activated during the incident, which occurred at the exit of an apartment complex parking structure.

At the time, the government vehicle had its keys inside and a firearm locked in a safe inside it.

According to prosecutors, law enforcement found Nunez's tow truck parked in an assigned residential space at the same apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

If convicted, Nunez could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.