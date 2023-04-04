South L.A. drive-by shooting: Victim found in bank parking lot

Officers responded to a shooting reported at Broadway and West Adams Blvd. in South Los Angeles at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. KCAL

A man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg in South L.A. early Tuesday told police he was struck by a drive-by shooter.

Officers responded to a shooting reported at Broadway and West Adams Blvd. in South Los Angeles shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A man in a Wells Fargo bank branch parking lot at the northwest corner of the intersection was reportedly shot in the leg.

The victim told officers he was fired upon in a drive-by shooting. He said the gunshot came from an unidentified suspect in a gray Mercedes. The Mercedes was last seen driving westbound on Adams.

The victim was hospitalized and was expected to survive.

The vehicle matches the description of another shooting about 2 miles away at the 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue earlier Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the two shootings are connected.