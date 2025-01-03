Watch CBS News
South Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim agrees to $12.5M, 3-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Friday to a $12.5 million, three-year contract, the latest addition by the World Series champions in their offseason spending spree.

Kim gets a $1 million signing bonus and salaries of $2.5 million this year and $3.75 million in each of the following two seasons. The Dodgers have $5 million options for 2028 and 2029 that could raise the value to $22 million over five seasons. The options must be exercised together and the team would pay a $1.5 million buyout if they are declined.

He also can earn a $500,000 performance bonus for 500 plate appearances in both 2028 and 2029.

Kim's 30-day posting window to reach an agreement extended to 5 p.m. EST.

Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes. He set career highs with a .326 average, 11 homers and 75 RBIs while stealing 30 bases.

Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals for the Nexen Heroes (2017-18) and Kiwoom.

Los Angeles will pay his South Korean club a $2 million posting fee, calculated as 20% of guaranteed money. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

Coming off its second World Series title in five years, the Dodgers signed left-hander Blake Snell to a $182 million, five-year contract, kept infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman for $74 million over five seasons, reached a $17 million, one-year deal with outfielder Michael Conforto, retained right-hander Blake Treinen with a $22 million, two-year agreement and a $66 million, three-year contract with outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Catcher Diego Cartaya was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

