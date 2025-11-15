3 dead, 1 wounded after domestic violence incident and shooting in South Gate

Three people are dead and is wounded after South Gate police were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident that ended with gunfire early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the incident in a news release and said it's assisting SGPD in investigations.

Officers with SGPD responded to the 8400 block of San Luis Avenue at about 2:27 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. They were dispatched to the area after receiving a call from a woman who said there was a man inside her home who was shooting a gun.

"Officers responded in minutes and upon arriving to the residence, encountered the male suspect exiting the front door," an updated LASD release said. "The suspect, armed with a firearm, shot several gunshots at officers, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred."

The release says that the suspect retreated inside the home, at which point they heard additional gunshots.

Officers approached the home, where they found and extracted a woman in her 70s who was suffering from gunshot wounds. They said that she was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition at the latest.

While clearing the home, officers found two more women suffering from gunshot wounds. Both women, one who was 25 and the other in her 50s, were declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Police said that the suspect, only identified as a man in his 50s, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said that the suspect and all three victims are related and that the incident appeared to be domestic violence-related.

A firearm "consistent with the firearm used to shoot at South Gate officers" was found at the scene, deputies said in their release.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD Homicide Bureau detectives at (323) 890-5500.