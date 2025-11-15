Watch CBS News
South Gate police shoot, kill suspect after 2 women found dead inside home

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Officers with the South Gate Police Department shot and killed a suspect early Saturday morning after two women were found dead inside of a home, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the incident in a news release and said it's assisting SGPD in investigations.

Officers with SGPD responded to the 8400 block of San Luis Avenue at about 2:27 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers shot and killed a suspect at the scene, but specific details were not immediately made clear.

Inside a home, two women were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities were not immediately made public as of Saturday morning. A third woman was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities didn't immediately state whether the suspect killed by officers was accused of killing the women. No additional details were immediately made available.

