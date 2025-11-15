South Gate police shoot, kill suspect after 2 women found dead inside home

Officers with the South Gate Police Department shot and killed a suspect early Saturday morning after two women were found dead inside of a home, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the incident in a news release and said it's assisting SGPD in investigations.

Officers with SGPD responded to the 8400 block of San Luis Avenue at about 2:27 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers shot and killed a suspect at the scene, but specific details were not immediately made clear.

Inside a home, two women were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities were not immediately made public as of Saturday morning. A third woman was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities didn't immediately state whether the suspect killed by officers was accused of killing the women. No additional details were immediately made available.