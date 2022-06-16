Watch CBS News
SoFi Stadium selected as one of 4 stadiums in the West to host 2026 World Cup games

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be one of the four stadiums in the West to host 2026 World Cup games, FIFA announced Thursday.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: A general view of SoFi Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. / Getty Images

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee had proposed two of Los Angeles' most iconic stadiums to represent the area -- SoFi Stadium and Rose Bowl Stadium.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first in which three nations will sport venues for soccer's biggest stage. Besides Los Angeles, games will also take place in San Francisco, Vancouver, Canada; and Guadalajara, Mexico.

When the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, the Rose Bowl hosted the final, an iconic matchup between the Brazilian and Italian National teams. 

Recently, SoFi Stadium hosted Super Bowl LVI and is expected to host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

