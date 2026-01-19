SoFi Stadium hosts Rams vs. Seattle NFC Championship game watch party

Los Angeles Rams fans have a chance to gather and watch Sunday's NFC Championship game at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on the Infinity Screen.

The Rams (14-5) are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks (15-3) at Lumen Field on Jan. 25, as the two teams battle it out for a spot in the Super Bowl.

For fans who want the next best thing to watching the game live in Seattle, the $10 SoFi Stadium watch party tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 19.

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: The stadium jumbotron known as the infiniti screen shows games prior to game featuring the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams on September 7, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 41-6 on Jan. 17, and on Jan. 18, the Rams edged ahead of the Bears 20-17. Now the No. 5-seed Rams face the No. 1-seed Seahawks on Jan. 25.

Positioned 122 feet above SoFi's playing field, the oval giant Infinity Screen is designed to serve spectators in every seat, from the sideline to the upper deck, with 70,000 square feet of LED space.

While the kickoff for Sunday's game is at 3:30 p.m., the gates to the stadium open at 2 p.m., as the end of the AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots will be shown before the Rams take the field in Seattle.

There will be various activations set up before the game, with discount merchandise on sale, including 50% off jerseys.

Tickets for the stadium watch party go on sale Monday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. Parking at the screening will be free, with food and beverages available for purchase at concession stands.