SoCal water supplier to limit outdoor irrigation to 1 day per week starting June 1

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

Water officials declared a water shortage emergency Tuesday for Southern California.

Metropolitan Water District of Southern California

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California said it will restrict outdoor watering to just one day a week starting on June 1.

The unprecedented decision will affect about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. 

The move comes as the state continues to be gripped by a severe drought.

More information is expected to be provided during a Wednesday morning news conference.

First published on April 26, 2022 / 4:40 PM

