Watch CBS News
Local News

Snowline schools closed Friday as evacuation warnings remain in San Bernardino County

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

All schools in the Snowline Joint Unified School District will be closed Friday as evacuation warnings remain in the area.

The district announced that as Wrightwood Elementary School remains under an evacuation warning, all schools would be closed.

Rain, Flooding and Mud in Altadena
Altadena, CA - February 13: Roads are closed along Loma Alta Drive and Pinecrest dr. in Altadena on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

"We deeply appreciate your patience, understanding, and flexibility as we continue to assess conditions and work closely with local agencies," the district wrote. "Our goal is always to ensure a safe learning environment for all."

Snowline schools will reopen on Tuesday after the President's Day holiday.

District officials previously closed schools on Thursday when evacuation warnings went into effect in San Bernardino County.

Other schools across Southern California are also closed including all Malibu schools. School officials said the heavy rainstorm caused hazardous driving conditions. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.