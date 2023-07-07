Smoking backpack closes part of I-5 Freeway in Burbank

A smoking backpack caused police to close down part of the I-5 Freeway Friday afternoon.

"Due (to) the suspicious nature of the item, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Arson and Explosives Detail is responding," said Burbank police lieutenant Derek Green.

The incident started at 1:30 p.m. when the Burbank Police Department received reports of a smoking backpacking on Burbank Boulevard near the northbound I-5 Freeway onramp.

A bomb technician approaches a smoking backpack in Burbank. KCAL News

"As a precaution and in the interest of public safety, the northbound Interstate 5 freeway has been closed in the area with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol," Green said. We understand this is a busy time of day for commuters. The Burbank Police Department is working with the Sheriff's Department to bring this investigation to a safe conclusion as quickly as possible."