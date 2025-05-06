Smokey Robinson and his wife sued by 4 women alleging sexual battery, assault

Four women have filed a lawsuit against Motown legend Smokey Robinson and his wife, alleging sexual battery and assault.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court naming Smokey Robinson, whose legal name is William Robinson Jr. and his wife, Frances Robinson, as the defendants.

Four women have filed a lawsuit against Smokey Robinson and his wife, alleging sexual battery, assault and workplace violations. Tiffany Rose

The damages listed in the lawsuit include sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and several workplace violations.

The women, referred to as Jane Does, are described as having been housekeepers for the Robinsons at their Chatsworth residence.

All of the women claim they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by Robinson, with one of the claims dating back to 2007. According to the lawsuit, all of the women allege they were forced to resign due to the assault and harassment.

The suit accuses Robsinon's wife of failing to take action to prevent the alleged acts. It also claims she had prior knowledge that her husband had previously settled other cases with women who experienced similar situations.

The women claim that during the alleged assaults, Robinson used physical barriers and threats of force to prevent them from fleeing.

The lawsuit also includes several allegations of workplace violations. One of the women claims that while she worked for the Robinsons, she was only paid $10 per hour. They all claim they were not given proper rest periods and were not properly compensated for working overtime hours.

The court documents allege Robinson's wife created a hostile work environment, which included derogatory comments and emotional distress.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the Robinson team and is waiting for a response.