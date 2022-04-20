1 killed after small plane crashes alongside 210 Freeway in Sylmar

A plane crashed Wednesday afternoon along the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. alongside the westbound lanes at the Hubbard Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The plane was described as a red Cessna.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters worked to contain a small fuel leak and a search of the area did not turn up anyone else who had been in the plane.

The plane landed in the middle of trees on an embankment along the freeway and did not hit any vehicles, but authorities say drivers should avoid the area. The crash did not spark any flames.

The NTSB is en route to the scene and will handle the investigation of the crash, according to the LAFD.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.