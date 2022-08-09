Small plane crash lands on 91 Freeway in Corona

A small plane has crash landed in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona, according to the CHP.

The plane crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, just west of the 15 Freeway at about 12:30 p.m. No immediate injuries from either the pilot or the passenger in the aircraft, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

It's not known where the plane was headed, or if it had just taken off.

Smoke was reported to be coming from the aircraft. It's unclear if it hit any vehicles on the freeway.

At least two right lanes of the freeway have been shut down, and the Lincoln Avenue onramp to the eastbound freeway has been closed by Corona police. Caltrans cameras on the freeway showed very heavy traffic inching its way past the crash site.

The FAA will confirmed two people were on board the plane, and that they will lead the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.