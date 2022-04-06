Small brush fire erupts off 118 Freeway in Chatsworth

A small brush fire broke out amid hot, blustery conditions off the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out along the west side of the freeway, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard just after 11 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

Multiple agencies responded and battled the blaze, which scorched about one-acre. Winds were blowing at about 20 miles per hour in the area. By 12:20 p.m., crews had extinguished the flames and formed containment lines around the fire. No structures were damaged or threatened.

Several westbound lanes were closed in the immediate area of the fire. There was no word on a cause.

This comes as scorching hot temperatures and blustery conditions have descended on the Southland region and are expected to remain through Friday.