Scorching heat descends on LA

Temperatures in the Southland could potentially hit triple digits Wednesday, with the hot, dry and gusty conditions continuing through the end of the work week.

Heat advisories will be in effect in parts of Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees in some areas by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The hottest temperatures are expected in the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, with triple-digits possible in Pasadena, San Gabriel and Pomona. Coastal areas and downtown Los Angeles could see temperatures in the 90s, possibly reaching 95.

In Orange County, heat advisories will also be in effect for inland and coastal areas, with temperatures expected into the mid- to upper-90s. The hottest temperatures are expected in the Orange County inland areas, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, on Thursday and Friday.

Windy conditions have also created a wildfire risk. Gusty winds are expected, In L.A. County mountain areas. North winds were expected to reach between 25 and 40 miles per hour, with damaging gusts up to 65 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Mountain range. A less-severe high wind advisory will be in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, where sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph were forecast, with isolated gusts up to 55 mph.