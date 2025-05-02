Small aircraft lands safely on Riviera Country Club golf course

Golf was interrupted Friday afternoon after a small aircraft made an emergency landing in a fairway at the Riviera Country Club golf course.

As SkyCal flew overhead, first responders could be seen at the Pacific Palisades course, next to the single-engine aircraft that landed around 1 p.m. The plane had three people on board and was headed to the Santa Monica Airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said no one was injured in the landing and the cause is not yet known.

A small aircraft makes an emergency landing at the Riviera Country Club. KCAL News