Skate shop owner held at gunpoint while suspects ransack his South Los Angeles store

South LA store owner held at gunpoint and robbed for the second time in 3 months

South LA store owner held at gunpoint and robbed for the second time in 3 months

South LA store owner held at gunpoint and robbed for the second time in 3 months

Security cameras captured the moments an armed robber held a skate shop store owner at gunpoint while his two accomplices stole anything they could grab Tuesday afternoon.

The armed robbery happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Warning Skate Shop along the 8200 block of S. Central Avenue. The security camera videos show the suspects pulling to the curb beside the store in a white Nissan Altima.

Two of the suspects ransacked the skate shop while the other one held the owner at gun point. Warning Skate Shop

They casually walked through the front door before pulling up their masks and walking to the middle of the store, where the owner was sitting. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to get on the floor before taking his wallet.

His two accomplices started to steal anything they could carry, including cash from the register, pants, shirts and sweaters. They tried to snag the skateboards displayed in the store but were bolted to the wall.

The ordeal lasted about three minutes before the suspects left the building and returned to the white Nissan Altima.

The owner said a street vendor walked into the store and interrupted the suspects before they decided to leave. This is the second time in about three months that armed suspects pointed a gun at him and robbed his store.