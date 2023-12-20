Six Flags Magic Mountain closed on Wednesday due to weather
Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed on Wednesday due to rainy weather.
Anyone who purchased tickets for Wednesday, December 20, will be able to use them on any other day up until December 31, according to park officials.
The rain is expected to fall in the Southland through Friday, with flooding and thunderstorms possible in some areas.
Officials didn't say whether they will close the park again this week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.