Six arrested during prostitution sting operation in South LA

Six men were arrested during a prostitution sting operation in South Los Angles last week. 

The arrests were made early Friday morning just before 8 a.m. by Los Angeles Police Department officers who conducted the operation along the Figueroa Corridor. 

Several undercover officers posed as commercial sex workers during the operation, the department said.

The suspects have been identified as:

  • Raul Ocampo Maya, 63;
  • Daniel Alejandro Arceo, 29;
  • Pedro Sanchez-Gonzalez, 54;
  • Charles Gordon Bowler, 41;
  • Bryan Garcia Orellano, 30;
  • Anthony O. Williams, 57.

All six suspects were issued citations and released. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD's Southeast Area Vice Detail at (213) 972-1017.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 7:08 AM PST

