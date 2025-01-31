Sit 'n Sleep partners with Habitat for Humanity to get free mattresses to wildfire victims

Sit 'n Sleep has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to get brand-new mattresses to Los Angeles fire victims.

The mattress company's CEO, Larry Miller, helped deliver truckloads of mattresses to Habitat LA's warehouse on Friday.

"We've made our living from Southern California, the wonderful people in Southern California for 45 years, and the least we can do is help them with their suffering and difficulty in these tough times," Miller said.

Sit 'n Sleep donates nearly 1,000 mattresses to Los Angeles wildfire victims KCALNews

There are about 1,000 mattresses that will be available to people affected by the wildfires. Eligibility will be determined first before the mattresses are allocated through a voucher system.

"This is for people who are wildfire survivors, and maybe their mattress was destroyed or got smokey, but this is one less thing they will have to pay to replace because Sit'n Sleep has been very generous in donating these mattresses," Erin Rank, president and CEO Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles said.

Habitat also launched ReBuild LA Wildfire Relief Fund, which is a long-term emergency response effort dedicated to supporting wildfire survivors in Los Angeles -- focused on the uninsured, underinsured, or those with limited incomes. The fund addresses critical needs through rebuilding and relocation assistance, gift cards and vouchers for essential supplies and home furnishings, and temporary rental and mortgage assistance for families with uninhabitable homes.

To register visit, Wildfire Victim Relief Form.

To donate and help Los Angeles rebuild efforts visit Habitat LA ReBUILD LA.