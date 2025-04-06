Watch CBS News
Single vehicle crash in Santa Ana leaves 5 dead, 1 critical

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Five people were killed and a sixth person was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Santa Ana.

The crash unfolded late Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue and Griset Place. At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a solo vehicle collision. Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

The vehicle, occupied by six individuals—five females and one male driver—was traveling westbound on Griset at a high rate of speed before the fatal crash occurred. Four of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two others were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition. One of the injured passengers succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Officer Garcia with the Santa Ana Police Department said the incident could potentially be related to DUI, but the investigation is ongoing. The identities of the victims have not yet been released. 

