Single-engine Cessna aircraft reported down in Compton; 1 person possibly hurt
Authorities Sunday were responding to Compton where a single-engine Cessna aircraft was reported as "down."
The incident was reported just before 1:40 p.m. in the 920 block of S. Oleander Avenue on the side of a creek. One patient was being evaluated, fire officials reported.
No further details were immediately available.
