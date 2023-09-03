Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Single-engine Cessna aircraft reported down in Compton; 1 person possibly hurt

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities Sunday were responding to Compton where a single-engine Cessna aircraft was reported as "down."

The incident was reported just before 1:40 p.m. in the 920 block of S. Oleander Avenue on the side of a creek. One patient was being evaluated, fire officials reported. 

No further details were immediately available. 

First published on September 3, 2023 / 2:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.