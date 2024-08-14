Watch CBS News
Simi Valley Poltergeist house is for sale, "without the ghostly antics"

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A two-story Simi Valley home with its own celebrity status as the Poltergeist house, is on the market for the first time in 45 years.  

The Roxbury Street house had a starring role in the 1982 movie Poltergeist, where a troop of ghosts worked to scare and spook the Freeling family out of the home, as it was built on a former cemetery.  

Realtor Lauren Murdock is listing the 1979-built home for $1,174,999 and says its ready to welcome a new family, "without the ghostly antics." 

The 2,373 square-foot home is said to be well-loved by its original owners with a thoughtfully designed layout, "perfect for entertaining, relaxing and living your best life." 

The four-bedroom two-and-a-half-bathroom home features a spacious living room with large windows, a formal dining room leading to a kitchen and a fireplace in the family room that includes a built-in office space. 

The four bedrooms are upstairs, with vaulted ceilings and a giant bathtub in the master bedroom and bathroom. 

There's a three-car garage, a pool, jacuzzi and yard on the 0.37-acre lot. 

In its listing description, the home is said to be close to schools, parks, shopping, dining and close to the 118 freeway. 

