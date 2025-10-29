Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing sister with glass during haircut, Simi Valley police say

A woman was arrested in Simi Valley after she allegedly stabbed her sister while receiving a haircut late Tuesday night, police said.

The Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest in a news release, stating that officers responded to the 300 block of Katherine Road South at about 11:20 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

Investigations revealed that a woman was receiving a haircut inside a home from her sister when she, without provocation, broke a wine glass and stabbed her in the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The victim, an Acton resident, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

No additional details were immediately made available.