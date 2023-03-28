Watch CBS News
Silver Lake officer-involved shooting: LAPD bodycam video shows replica handgun

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Dept. released body-camera footage of a shooting in February in which a woman pointing a pellet gun was fatally shot by an officer in the Rampart/Silver Lake area. LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Dept. released body-camera footage of a shooting in February in which a woman pointing a pellet gun was fatally shot by an officer in the Rampart/Silver Lake area.

LAPD officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon under the Temple Street overpass on Silver Lake Boulevard at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

At least one caller told police a woman was pointing a revolver at passersby.

Arriving officers located the woman, who pointed what appeared to be a gun at them. An officer shot the woman, who was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles Police Dept. released body-camera footage Monday, March 27, of the incident, which shows the woman running down the sidewalk carrying what appears to be a handgun.

Officers attempted to stop her. She turned and appeared to point the weapon, whereupon she's shot.

The recovered weapon was discovered to be a CO2-powered pellet gun made to look like a revolver.

The woman was identified as 42-year-old L.A. resident Mariela Cardenas.

No officers were injured in the incident.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 7:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

