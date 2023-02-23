Watch CBS News
Police shoot, hospitalize person in Silver Lake

By KCAL-News Staff

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot a person in Silver Lake on Wednesday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear, but LAPD says that officers were first dispatched to the Silver Lake Boulevard overpass underneath the 101 Freeway at around 8 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area. 

Upon arrival, witnesses told police that a woman had been pointing a gun at passersby as well as chasing another woman while armed with the gun.

At some point after arriving, officers shot the suspect in the lower body. 

That person was hospitalized in unknown condition. 

Silver Lake Blvd. was expected to be closed for some time as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

