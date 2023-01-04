Watch CBS News
SigAlert issued after pedestrian fatally struck on northbound 405 Freeway in Santa Ana

A SigAlert has been issued for the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway after a pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday evening. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the pedestrian ran across the southbound lanes of the freeway and jumped the center divider before he was struck in the HOV lanes on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway. 

The closure went into effect a little after 8:30 p.m. 

Before the collision, officers said that the man was running in the MacArthur Boulevard onramp with his hands in the air, walking against the flow of traffic.

CHP officers said that the area would be closed for the foreseeable future as they investigated the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

