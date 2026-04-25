Police investigating burglary at Sierra Madre home

Police are investigating an alleged home burglary that happened in Sierra Madre on Friday night.

It happened at around 8 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Oak Meadow, where officers were sent after learning of a reported burglary in progress, according to a news release shared by the Sierra Madre Police Department.

"A containment was quickly established, and officers conducted a thorough search of the residence," the release said. "During the investigation, officers located signs of forced entry, including broken glass on a bedroom door. An extensive search of the home was conducted."

No suspects were located.

Police say that the homeowner was out of town when the incident happened and that they're unsure if anything was taken.

"Officers did observe that three bedrooms had been ransacked," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Sierra Madre PD Detective Rogers at 626-355-1414.

The burglary comes at the same time that other Los Angeles County areas are seeing a sharp spike in similar instances, notably the San Fernando Valley, where more than a dozen break-ins and burglaries have been reported in just about a week's time.