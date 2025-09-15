Elevated storm chances coming to Southern California this week

Higher chances of thunderstorms and showers coming to Southern California

Meteorologists expect an increased chance of thunderstorms and showers in Southern California this week.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert, effective Wednesday and lasting until Friday, to help viewers prepare for the elevated storm chances.

Temperatures in the Los Angeles and Orange County metropolitan areas are expected to remain between 84 and 90 degrees this week. The chance of showers and thunderstorms is between 20% and 30% between Wednesday and Friday.

The active weather will arrive in the mountains of San Diego, San Bernardino, and Riverside a little sooner on Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible throughout the week. Inland Empire residents can expect temperatures around 96 degrees beginning on Wednesday, but they'll gradually taper down to 91 degrees by Friday.

The Southern California deserts can expect similar temperatures, while the beaches will be slightly cooler, hovering around 80 degrees between Wednesday and Friday.

The potential storms and showers bring higher risks of floods and fires.

The KCAL News Weather Team said the widespread potential for storms is unusual for this time of year. They attributed the moisture in Southern California to the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario, which were moving toward the area.

