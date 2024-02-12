Shoplifting reports in LA skyrockets, new study finds 81% increase

A new analysis of the latest figures from the Los Angeles Police Department showed a drastic increase in shoplifting during 2023.

The report from Crosstown LA found that overall retail crime, including the viral flash-mob robberies, has increased but nothing as much as shoplifting. In 2023, the LAPD fielded 11,945 shoplifting reports in the city, an increase of 81% compared to the year before. Most of the reports were from Canoga Park and Downtown LA.

Shoppers have felt the impact of the crimes.

"They ruined it for everyone, and now I have to wait like 30 minutes just to get deodorant from behind the glass," shopper Anna Favis said. "It's just kind of a bummer."

The uptick has also affected businesses. After 28 years on Ventura Boulevard, a custom clothier said he's ready to leave LA after his store was hit by burglars and vandals twice in the last month.

"We are definitely thinking to move, not because of any other reason than safety," he said. "I don't know who they are and I'm a family man. I'm just scared."

The business owner said it cost thousands to replace his windows before someone tried to break in again by throwing paint cans at the windows.

"It's just the life is not the same anymore," he said. "We are always on guard. We keep our doors locked."