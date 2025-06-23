2 people injured during shooting involving Waymo in Santa Monica

Two people were injured after a Waymo was shot at multiple times in Santa Monica Sunday night.

The Santa Monica Police Department said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a shooting near Second Street and Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been struck by gunfire. The individuals were taken to the hospital and their conditions remain unknown. A spokesperson for Waymo said a rider was shot while the car was stopped at the intersection.

"Police arrived at the scene within moments and the rider was transported to a nearby hospital. We are coordinating with the authorities and their ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said.

Police said the alleged suspect fled and is still outstanding. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

A CBS Los Angeles photographer captured images of the Waymo with multiple bullet holes before it was towed from the scene.