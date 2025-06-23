Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people injured during shooting involving Waymo in Santa Monica

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Two people were injured after a Waymo was shot at multiple times in Santa Monica Sunday night.

The Santa Monica Police Department said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a shooting near Second Street and Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been struck by gunfire. The individuals were taken to the hospital and their conditions remain unknown. A spokesperson for Waymo said a rider was shot while the car was stopped at the intersection.

"Police arrived at the scene within moments and the rider was transported to a nearby hospital. We are coordinating with the authorities and their ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said.

Police said the alleged suspect fled and is still outstanding. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

A CBS Los Angeles photographer captured images of the Waymo with multiple bullet holes before it was towed from the scene. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.