Man dead after shooting in Venice, police search alleged suspect

A man is dead after a shooting in Venice Wednesday night and now police are looking for the alleged suspect.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue near Westminster Dog Park around 10:19 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect after a man was fatally shot in Venice. KCAL News

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

Based on evidence they found, they believe the suspect lives in the area. As of 5 a.m., there was still an active perimeter and search from the LAPD for the alleged shooter.

Witnesses told police that the man who was shot was homeless and well-known in the area. They described him as the type of person who was always trying to help others.

Witnesses also said a couple had been arguing when the man stepped in to try and calm things down. That's when the alleged shooter fired and then took off.

The LAPD has not confirmed if the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other. They are continuing to investigate the situation.