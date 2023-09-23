Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting outside Downey restaurant leaves four wounded

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded in Downey early Saturday morning. 

According to a statement from Downey Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1:2 0a.m. outside of the Mambo Grill Restaurant & Bar, located at 11018 Downey Avenue. 

Arriving officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. All are expected to survive. 

"The suspects in this incident were last seen fleeing the area in an unknown colored vehicle," said Downey police in a statement. "The exact motive for the shooting is unknown at this time."

Investigators ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (562) 904-2331.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.