Shooting outside Downey restaurant leaves four wounded

Police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded in Downey early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Downey Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1:2 0a.m. outside of the Mambo Grill Restaurant & Bar, located at 11018 Downey Avenue.

Arriving officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. All are expected to survive.

"The suspects in this incident were last seen fleeing the area in an unknown colored vehicle," said Downey police in a statement. "The exact motive for the shooting is unknown at this time."

Investigators ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (562) 904-2331.