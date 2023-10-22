Shooting leaves two wounded in South Los Angeles

Two people were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. near McKinley Avenue and E. 98th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions.

They say that one of the victims, a male in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The other victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooter was last seen on 97th Street wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.