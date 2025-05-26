Shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded in East Los Angeles

A man was killed and a woman was wounded during an early morning shooting in East Los Angeles on Monday.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. near the 300 block of S. Woods Avenue, south of the 60 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victims, a 51-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital where the man later died.

He has not yet been identified.

Deputies say that the woman was showing stable vital signs at the latest.

There was no information provided on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the incident, which appeared to happen outside of a small homeless encampment in the area. There were dozens of evidence markers on the street where investigators were taking pictures of the surrounding area

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.