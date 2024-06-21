Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in South Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in South Los Angeles
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in South Los Angeles 01:02

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Friday. 

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 77th Street, between Hoover Street and Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police say that one of the victims died at the scene while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Investigators did not provide information on either a motive or a suspect involved in the incident. They were working to determine if the shooting may have been gang-related. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 4:30 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.