Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in South Los Angeles

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Friday.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 77th Street, between Hoover Street and Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that one of the victims died at the scene while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Investigators did not provide information on either a motive or a suspect involved in the incident. They were working to determine if the shooting may have been gang-related.