LAPD officers shoot foam projectile at woman with replica handgun in South LA

A woman allegedly armed with a replica handgun was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a "foam projectile" that was fired at her by Los Angeles police, who also shot at her with firearms but missed, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers went to the location on a report of "a female with a gun near the entrance of a restaurant," according to an LAPD statement.

"When the officers arrived to the area of the call, they saw the suspect in the 400 bock of Adams Boulevard, armed with what they believed to be a semiautomatic handgun," police said. "Officers attempted to stop the suspect, described as a female ... (about) 50 years old.

"The suspect pointed what the officers believed to be a handgun at bystanders, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said. "A 40mm, less lethal foam projectile was also deployed.

"The suspect, who was struck by the 40mm projectile but not struck by gunfire, continued west on Adams Boulevard and was taken into custody near the intersection of Adams and Maple Avenue," police said. "The suspect was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition."

No officers or bystanders were injured, police said.

"The object the suspect had in her possession was identified as a replica semiautomatic handgun," police said.

The woman's name was not immediately released.