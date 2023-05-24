Watch CBS News
Shooting and car fire investigation underway in Beverly Crest

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a shooting along with a car fire that happened in Beverly Crest Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Angelo Drive near Hillgrove Drive where they found a man in his 20s with a hand injury. The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene for fire in a Bentley SUV.

beverly-crest-car-fire.png

The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the scene and looking for possible suspects. Police say someone was seen leaving the area in a white pickup truck before officers arrived.

It still remains unclear if the shooting and SUV fire are connected. 

First published on May 24, 2023 / 9:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

