Shooting and car fire investigation underway in Beverly Crest
The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a shooting along with a car fire that happened in Beverly Crest Tuesday morning.
Authorities responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Angelo Drive near Hillgrove Drive where they found a man in his 20s with a hand injury. The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.
The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene for fire in a Bentley SUV.
The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the scene and looking for possible suspects. Police say someone was seen leaving the area in a white pickup truck before officers arrived.
It still remains unclear if the shooting and SUV fire are connected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.