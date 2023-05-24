Shooting and car fire investigation underway in Beverly Crest

The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a shooting along with a car fire that happened in Beverly Crest Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Angelo Drive near Hillgrove Drive where they found a man in his 20s with a hand injury. The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene for fire in a Bentley SUV.

The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the scene and looking for possible suspects. Police say someone was seen leaving the area in a white pickup truck before officers arrived.

It still remains unclear if the shooting and SUV fire are connected.