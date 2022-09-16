Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in Pico-Union
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Pico-Union area late Friday afternoon
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was first reported a little before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found one man dead on the street.
Police detailed that they are searching for two male suspects, though did not provide any further information.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.