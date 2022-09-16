Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation underway after man found dead in Pico-Union

By CBSLA Staff

LAPD investigating deadly shooting in Pico-Union
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Pico-Union area late Friday afternoon

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was first reported a little before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard. 

When officers arrived, they found one man dead on the street. 

Police detailed that they are searching for two male suspects, though did not provide any further information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 4:34 PM

