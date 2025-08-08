Shohei Ohtani's father is in Los Angeles coaching his youth baseball team from Japan

Toru Ohtani, the father of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, is in town and is busy coaching his youth baseball team in the Torrance Friendship Games.

The Oshu City Youth Baseball Team arrived from Japan in LA on Tuesday, in time to make the Torrance tournament, "a weeklong celebration of international friendship."

The elder Ohtani manages Japan's Oshu middle school baseball team, which faced local Torrance players on Friday in exhibition games at North High School.

Part of Toru Ohtani's coaching philosophy is not to pressure the young players too much. "These years, 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds are really important years for growing up … don't push it," he said through an interpreter. Toru coached Shohei as a young ball player, from elementary school through junior high school.

Toru Ohtani talks about coaching youth baseball players. KCAL News

Games continue through the weekend, with a welcome ceremony kicking off Saturday at 10 a.m. at Kendall Field in Torrance. Toru Ohtani will conduct clinics for youth ball players in the 310 Baseball program later in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

The 310 Baseball program led the effort to organize the competition and coordinate logistics for the international visit. The Torrance Unified School District helped to provide host families for the visiting athletes.

"Hosting the Torrance Friendship Games are about more than just baseball, it creates meaningful opportunities to promote international friendships, tourism, and lay the groundwork for future economic development and global partnerships," Torrance Mayor George K. Chen said.

Torrance Friendship Games are free to attend:

Friday, Aug. 8 - Exhibition games at North High School (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9 - Opening ceremony and games at Kendall Field, Torrance Park (10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 10 - Final games at South High (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.)