Shirtless man attacks firefighters in South Los Angeles

A passerby captured the moments a shirtless man jumped onto a fire engine and attacked the crew while they were responding to a call in South Los Angeles.

It happened about a half mile away from Engine 16's station. The shirtless man runs into the street as the crew backs up the engine, delaying their response time to the emergency.

The suspect then reaches inside the fire truck through an open window as a firefighter runs past the front of the truck and tries to pull him off, but to no avail.

Another firefighter then jumped out of the truck with what looked like a club and chased him away. Nearby residents denounced the shirtless man's actions, saying that the firefighters were trying to do their job and help people.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said paramedics were called to check over the suspect before the Sheriff's Department arrested him.

This wasn't the first time Fire Engine 16 ran into trouble while on calls. Firefighters said people jumped on the engine during a street takeover a few months ago.