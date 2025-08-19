Missing woman found dead in Angeles National Forest; detectives believe husband may have fled to Peru

Detectives believe husband of woman found dead in Angeles National Forest has fled to Peru

Authorities say that the husband of a missing woman who was found dead in the Angeles National Forest may have fled to Peru after he was spotted in surveillance footage dragging a large object from their home.

In a news release shared on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said that they took a missing person report for 33-year-old Sheylla Lisbet Gutiérrez Rosillo on Aug. 12.

"During Lancaster Station's follow-up investigation on August 13, 2025, they discovered additional video surveillance of the missing person's husband dragging a large object in a large piece of material from the apartment complex in the 500 block of Lancaster Boulevard," deputies said.

They noted that the complex was where Gutiérrez, her husband and their three sons lived.

An image of who LA County deputies believe is Jossimar Cabrera, dragging a large object days before his wife's body was found in the Angeles National Forest. Luis Meza

Based on the information gathered, they suspected that foul play may have been involved in Gutiérrez's disappearance. They also added her three sons into the missing persons system as their search continued.

Search and rescue teams from Altadena, Crescenta Valley and Montrose Mountain began to scour parts of the Angeles National Forest after the video of Gutierrez's husband, Jossimar Cabrera, was found.

"The investigator also worked in conjunction with the Mexican General Consulate and the Peruvian General Consulate with alerts for the person of interest in this case, Jossimar Cabrera, a 36-year-old male," the release said. "The investigators were informed that the person of interest had already fled from the United States."

They were also told that all three of the children were found safe and taken into protective custody in Peru, deputies noted.

At around 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, deputies were contacted by the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue Team, who reported discovering an object similar to what Gutiérrez's husband was seen dragging in the surveillance footage over the side of an embankment in the forest, the LASD release said.

"The investigator responded to the scene, and it was discovered that the material contained the body of Sheylla Cabrera, who was pronounced deceased at the scene," deputies said.

Detectives are planning to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for consideration of murder charges against Jossimar Cabrera, as well as obtaining the necessary documents to bring him back to the U.S.

"Jossimar Cabrera is currently believed to be in Peru, pending further investigation needed to bring him to justice," the release said.

A memorial continued to grow outside of Gutiérrez's apartment on Tuesday night, where friends gathered to remember their lost loved one. They say that when she stopped responding to calls and text messages, her husband said that she had been taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Another friend says that she ran into Jossimar Cabrera in the very early morning while he was cleaning out the back of his truck. She said it was hours before the doorbell camera showed him dragging the large object away from their apartment.

"I was like, 'Who cleans their car at 2:30?,'" said Norbelvi Melara. "He was telling me, like, to park. ... He was just being weird at the parking lot. He was, his eyes just looked scary."

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.