Loved ones hold vigil for Lancaster mother found dead in Angeles National Forest

Friends and family of Sheylla Gutierrez held a vigil for the mother of three outside Lancaster City Hall after authorities found her remains in the Angeles National Forest.

"She's going to be missed very much by all her friends here," friend Angelica Hernandez said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Gutiérrez was reported missing on Aug. 12. The following day, detectives found surveillance footage showing her husband, Jossimar Cabrera, dragging a large object from the family's apartment complex. Investigators believe Cabrera fled to Peru with the couple's three children.

Peruvian authorities located all of the kids and placed them in protective custody.

"Those children are left without a mother and that is a loss that no words can truly measure," community activist Miguel Coronado said in Spanish.

Coronado also had a poignant message for Cabrera.

"You are a coward," he said in Spanish. "You are a demon. And wherever you are hiding, they are going to find you."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it expects to review the case against Cabrera on Thursday.