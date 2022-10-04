Watch CBS News
Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members, including infant, and their abductor

Family of four kidnapped in Merced County
Family of four kidnapped in Merced County 00:27

Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a local business. A manhunt is on for their abductor.

The sheriff's office says detectives are trying to find 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

merced-county-kidnap-victims-in-2022-family-photo-8-month-old-aroohi-dheri-her-mother-27-year-old-jasleen-kaur-her-father-36-year-old-jasdeep-singh.jpg
Merced County, Calif. kidnap victims in 2022 family photo: 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, and her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

The office says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is urging members of the public not to approach him and instead to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.

merced-county-calif-kidnap-victim-8-month-old-aroohi-dheri.jpg
Infant kidnap victim Aroohi Dheri in 2022 family photo. Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

No motive for the kidnapping was known.

In a video released Monday night, Sheriff Vernon Warnke pleaded for the public's help.

"No contact has been made, nor ransom demands. Nothing from the suspect in this," Warnke said.

"We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've got aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this.

"We're asking for your help. We need your help. And we've gotta bring this family home safely."

Warnke also released photos of a possible suspect:

merced-county-kidnapping-suspect-100422.jpg
A possible suspect in the abduction of four family members from a business in Merced County, California on Oct. 3, 2022. Merced County, California Sheriff's Office

